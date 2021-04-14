Baisakhi a low-key affair in Visakhapatnam

Gurudawara Sadh Sangat, Seethammadhara, celebrated Baisakhi, strictly adhering to the COVID-19 protocol.

“The recitation of Shabad-Kirtan was followed by Guru Ka Langar,” said S. Dilshah Singh Anand, psresident, Gurudawara Sadh Sangat, Visakhapatnam. Baisakhi is celebrated on 13th April every year to commemorate the inception of Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh ji in the year 1899.

In Punjab, it is also celebrated to welcome the onset of the harvest season. The birth of the Khalsa which is generally celebrated with great fanfare was observed on a low key this year due to the pandemic.