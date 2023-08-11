Bail plea filed by accused in MP family’s kidnap case dismissed

August 11, 2023 07:44 am | Updated 07:45 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Sessions-cum-First Additional District Court Judge S. Sridevi on Thursday dismissed the bail petition filed by the accused in the kidnapping case of the family of Visakhapatnam Member of Parliament M.V.V. Satyanarayana.

The accused Kola Venkata Ramana, Kola Ammaji, Bommidi Rajesh, Ulavala Satyavathi, Vyapada Swathi and Ulavala Veerabhadra Rao have filed the bail petition.

Public prosecutor Kandregula Jagadeeswara Rao and senior advocates B. Gowri Sankara Rao, Ch. Suribabu, D. Sridevi, B.N. Naidu, G.V.A. Saibaba and P. Babu Rao argued in court over the case.

It may be mentioned that the kidnap case was registered in June this year.