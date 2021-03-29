Bahula, a novel on history of Kalingandhra region, released

Actor and producer R. Narayana Murthy releasing ‘Bahula’ written by Attada Appala Naidu, in Srikakulam on Sunday.

SRIKAKULAM

29 March 2021 10:27 IST

Writers should highlight issues of the downtrodden sections, says actor R. Narayana Murthy

Noted film producer and actor R. Narayana Murthy on Sunday said that justice would be done to the downtrodden sections of the society, especially the tribal people, when poets and writers would champion the cause with their writings.

Releasing ‘Bahula’, a novel written by Attada Appala Naidu, at a function at Bapuji Kalamandir here, Mr. Narayana Murthy said the novel has vividly depicted about the 100 years of history of Kalingandhra region, highlighting the uprising of farmers and tribal people on various occasions over the injustice meted out to them by the erstwhile Jamindars.

“The 470-page novel highlights the in-depth study of Srikakulam’s history by Mr. Appala Naidu. It is certainly help historians, researchers and the future generations analyse the protests during the British regime,” said Mr. Narayana Murthy.

Speaking on the occasion, Srikakulam Sahiti president B.V.A. Ramarao Naidu, Garimella Vignana Kendram president V.G.K. Murthy lauded Mr. Appala Naidu’s patience and hard work in collecting the minute details of the political scenario of that era.

Snehanjali founder Gurugubelli Lokanatham hoped that the novel would also help policy makers bring the necessary changes in the society. Senior advocate Mamidi Kranti said the Central and the State governments have enacted many legislations to protect interest of the downtown sections and those need to be highlighted by writers and journalists.

Kathanilayam secretary Dasari Ramachandra Rao, Sahitya Sravanti State secretary Chikati Diwakar, Snehakala Sahiti founder Ganteda Gowru Naidu, writers Nalli Dharma Rao Duppala Ravikumar spoke on the occasion. Leaders of Left parties, Dalit organisations were also present. Earlier, Mr. Apala Naidu explained his struggles in collecting the accurate data before writing the novel.