Bahujan Samaj Party urges Andhra Pradesh govt. to conduct BC census

Political representation in North Andhra has been confined to “settlers” for many decades now, said Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) State coordinator J. Purnachandra Rao, adding that the region has suffered on account of this.

Speaking at the party’s zonal convention here on Wednesday, the former Telangana DGP lashed out at the “apathy” of political parties that had ruled the State for long, for ignoring the development of North Andhra despite the region being endowed with excellent natural resources and human capital. He demanded that the new government in Andhra Pradesh conduct a Backward Classes census and honour all BC-related promises made ahead of the elections.

“The North Andhra region is blessed with a long coastline, verdant forests and hills, fertile lands and copious rainfall, besides an amicable, hardworking people. Still, the region has not got its due,” Mr. Purnachandra Rao said. During the last four decades, all members of Visakhapatnam Parliamentary constituency were non-locals, he said, adding that they failed to meet the expectations of the people owing to a lack of emotional connect with the region. The same was the case with many MLAs, he added.

He also alleged that the non-local MPs of YSRCP had caused immense damage to the region, which further worsened the situation.

The proposed privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, undue delay in operationalisation of the South Coast Railway zone, expansion and development of ports, pollution, fishing community’s issues, drug menace, and negligence of irrigation projects was all due to the negligence of the “settlers”, he alleged and demaded that all these be addressed by the new government on a war footing.

He also criticised the “double standards” of the TDP-led alliance for not embarking on the crucial BC caste census. He said it was deplorable that the TDP has promised 34% seats in local bodies and 33% seats in the Legislative Assembly for BCs without conducting a caste census. This would be impossible to implement and only seems an eyewash, he said.

BSP State president Paramjyothi, former MLA Lake Raja Rao and party’s district leaders from Anakapalli, East Godavari, Kakinada and Ambedkar Konaseema districts and leaders from across the State participated in the zonal convention.