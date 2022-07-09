Bahuda Yatra, the return journey of deities, celebrated with devotion in Visakhapatnam

It begins from Gundicha temple and culminates at main Jagannath temple in Daspalla Hills

The Bahuda Yatra, the return journey of the holy trinity Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra, was celebrated with devotion by the Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj here on Saturday.

The return journey of the chariot with the deities began from the Gundicha temple in Lawsons Bay Colony and culminated at the main Jagannath temple in Daspalla Hills, near All India Radio Station.

The deities had arrived at the Gundicha temple from the main temple on Rath Yatra on July 1.

After ‘Chhera Pahanra’ (the sweeping of the chariot with a golden broom) as per the tradition was performed by Pramod Deo Bhanj of the erstwhile Dasapalla Royal family, the chariot carrying the deities was drawn by the devotees amidst chant of ‘Jai Jagannath’ and sounds of Mridang and cymbals to the main temple at Dasapalla Hills in a colourful procession.

The main attraction was the performance by the Dulduli team from BSA, Kesinga Odisha.

President of the Samaj and Vice-President of Orissa Stevedores J.K. Nayak and general secretary Bimal Kumar Mahanta oversaw the journey and arrangements along with the volunteers.

Volunteers of Marwadi Yuva Manch distributed water and sherbet along the route.

About 3000 people partook in the ‘anna prasad’ after the chariot reached the main temple at Samaj premises.

Bahuda Yatra was also celebrated with devotion at the Jagannath temple in Ukkunagaram, Visakahapatnam Steel Plant quarters.

Donned in traditional attire, Chairman and Managing Director of VSP Atul Bhatt performed the ‘Chhera pahanra’ as per the tradition. Thereafter, hundreds of devotees pulled the chariot along the streets of Ukkunagaram, amidst chanting of kirtan.

Directors of RINL, several officials and a large number of devotees from Ukkunagaram and surrounding areas have attended the programme.