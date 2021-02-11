Bag containing ₹1 lakh traced

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 February 2021 01:04 IST

Prompt response by the city police and noble gesture of an auto-rickshaw driver has helped a family to trace a missing bag containing ₹1 lakh cash, here on Wednesday. According to police, two brothers from Lakshmi Narasimha Colony had reportedly left a bag containing the cash and other belongings. Immediately, they lodged a complaint with the police. The police traced the vehicle. The auto-rickshaw driver was also unaware of the bag, as it was kept on the backside of the vehicle. The bag was handed over to the victim. Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha appreciated the police officers for their efforts in social media.

Advertising

Advertising