Badminton tournament to be organised in Visakhapatnam from October 31 to November 6

Yonex Sunrise All India Senior Ranking Badminton Tournament-2022 for men and women will be organised from October 31 to November 6 at Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium here.

The tourney is being organised by the Shuttle Badminton Association of Visakhapatnam District.

The prize money of the tournament is ₹5 lakh and about 1,500 entries have been received for the qualifying and main draws. The qualifying matches will be held from October 31 to November 2, at Swarna Bharathi and Railway Indoor stadiums.

Top seed players such as Sourabh Verma, M. Mithun, Rahul Yadav, Sai Charan Koya, V. Diju, T. Rupesh, Manjit Singh, Dinku Singh and Edwin Joy are expected to take part in the tournament.

The tournament will be inaugurated on October 31 at 10 a.m. at Swarna Bharathi Stadium, in the presence of P. Ankamma Choudary, secretary Andhra Pradesh Badminton Association (APBA), and Omar Rashid, joint secretary, Badminton Association of India (BAI).

About 50 qualified umpires and technical officials nominated by BAI and APBA will officiate the matches, organising secretary P. Ushasree, MLC Ch. Srinivas (Vamsi) and Chukka Srinivasa Rao, CEO of APBA, said.