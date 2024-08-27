GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Badminton coach from Visakhapatnam named Indian team coach for Paralympics Games in Paris

Published - August 27, 2024 09:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
M.V. Muralikrishna(left), badminton coach from Vizag, being felicitated by Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat.

M.V. Muralikrishna(left), badminton coach from Vizag, being felicitated by Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

For the 55-year-old, qualified badminton coach and founder of Laqshya Badminton Academy here, M. V. Muralikrishna, it is “once in a lifetime” opportunity when he has been named as the coach of the Indian team for the Paralympics Games in Paris to be held later this month.

“This is my first-ever Paralympics assignment and earlier I was coach for the Indian team for the 4th Para Asian Games in China,” said an excited Muralikrishna.

The Graduate in Fine Arts and a Diploma holder in badminton coaching from NSNIS (Patiala) and also an all India topper, Muralikrishna represented India in the Masters World Championship and was also winner in the All India Major Ports championship many times.

He also represented Andhra Pradesh in the Senior Nationals and was the coach of the State juniors and seniors teams in the 2010 Ranchi National Games.

One of the high-points of his career was being a panel coach for the 2012 London Olympics, where Saina Nehwal picked the first medal (bronze) for India in badminton.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.