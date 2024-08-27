Badminton coach from Visakhapatnam named Indian team coach for Paralympics Games in Paris

For the 55-year-old, qualified badminton coach and founder of Laqshya Badminton Academy here, M. V. Muralikrishna, it is “once in a lifetime” opportunity when he has been named as the coach of the Indian team for the Paralympics Games in Paris to be held later this month.

“This is my first-ever Paralympics assignment and earlier I was coach for the Indian team for the 4th Para Asian Games in China,” said an excited Muralikrishna.

The Graduate in Fine Arts and a Diploma holder in badminton coaching from NSNIS (Patiala) and also an all India topper, Muralikrishna represented India in the Masters World Championship and was also winner in the All India Major Ports championship many times.

He also represented Andhra Pradesh in the Senior Nationals and was the coach of the State juniors and seniors teams in the 2010 Ranchi National Games.

One of the high-points of his career was being a panel coach for the 2012 London Olympics, where Saina Nehwal picked the first medal (bronze) for India in badminton.