Bad weather in Port Blair results in diversion of Air India flight to Visakhapatnam

June 26, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Passengers of the Air India flight from Delhi to Port Blair had to put up in the city for a day, as the flight was diverted to Visakhapatnam due to bad weather at Port Blair on Sunday morning.

It’s learnt that the flight, with 270 passengers, could not land in Port Blair due to bad weather and the pilot diverted the flight to Visakhapatnam and the passengers were dropped at Vizag Airport on Sunday at around 11 a.m. The airline accommodated the passengers at a hotel in the city.

The passengers left for Port Blair at around 2.30 p.m. from Vizag Airport on Monday, according to the sources.

“The passengers were taken care of by the airline, and some of them were sent on Sunday itself, while the remaining passengers were accommodated in a hotel and left this afternoon,” said AP Air Travellers’ Association vice-president O. Naresh Kumar, quoting airport sources.

