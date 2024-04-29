ADVERTISEMENT

Baba Institute of Technology and Sciences in Visakhapatnam gets autonomous status

April 29, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Baba Institute of Technology and Sciences (BITS), PM Palem, here on Monday informed that University Grants Commission recognised BITS as an autonomous institute from the academic year 2024-25 to 2033-34 (10 years). The college secretary & correspondent Kondru Srilakshmi said that the institute was established in 2008 and has already got NAAC-A status. The college Principal B. Poorna Satyanarayana said that the college curriculum will be prepared as per the autonomous status, and about 150 students of the college have got placements in the current year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US