B. Tech student’s body found on rail tracks in Visakhapatnam; police suspect suicide

December 07, 2022 07:57 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 20-year-old B. Tech student was found dead on the railway tracks near Marripalem Railway Station on Tuesday (December 6). While police are initially treating the case as a suicide, they are yet to arrive at a conclusion as the parents of the youth have alleged foul play.

The deceased was identified as Ch. Pavan Kumar (20), a B. Tech third year student (Mechanical) from a college in Vizianagaram.

According to Kamesh, Sub-Inspector of Government Railway Police, Visakhapatnam, they received information on Wednesday afternoon about an unidentified body lying on the tracks about 400 metres from the Marripalem railway station. They identified the body based on the personal belongings found on the body and informed the family members. The body was sent for a post-mortem.

At around 12 a.m., the police were able to switch on the mobile phone, where they noticed a message which he had sent to himself. In the message, the youth had apologised to his parents for ‘creating trouble’ for them. The youth also stated that he had spent ₹13,000 of his brother’s money apart from having accumulated a debt of around ₹1 lakh.

The GRP police said that on Wednesday, they revisited the crime scene as part of further investigation, following allegations of murder by the family members. The police added that they have been inquiring with the youth’s friends and close associates about his recent mental state.

Police have registered a case of suspicious death. Further investigation is on.

Those struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts can call 100 for counselling.