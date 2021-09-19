Ayyanna has links with ganja smugglers, alleges MLA

VISAKHAPATNAM

19 September 2021 00:23 IST

‘The TDP leader purchased around 100 acres of tribal lands on benami names in Golugonda mandal’

Chodavaram MLA Karanam Dharmasri said that former TDP Minister Ch. Ayyyanna Patrudu’s comments against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSRCP leaders has revealed his true colours.

He alleged that Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu had links with ganja smugglers and is a corrupt politician and a man of no values.

Demanding an apology for his comments against the YSRCP leaders, Mr. Dharmasri said that the State government will put all his corrupt activities before the media soon.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mr. Dharmasri alleged that Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu has purchased around 100 acres of tribal land on benami names in Golugonda mandal in the Visakhapatnam district.

The Chodavaram MLA alleged that when Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu was Roads & Building (R&B) Minister, he was involved in many irregularities and looted crores of rupees by threatening many contractors.

‘Derogatory statements’

Mr. Dharmasri said that Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu had also once made some derogatory statements against the Narsipatnam Municipal Chairperson.

Former Narsipatnam Municipal Chairman and brother of Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu, Ch Sanyasi Patrudu, who is now with the YSR Congress Party, said that the former TDP Minister has no sense what to talk and what not to, despite being a public servant for many years. Mr. Sanyasi Patrudu alleged that despite being one of his family members, Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu has betrayed and ignored him.

He alleged that Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu was involved in ganja smuggling, land grabbing, liquor business, laterite mining and had made crores of rupees.