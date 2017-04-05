Ayyanna for timelines toimprove road network

Roads and Buildings Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu on Tuesday said his priority would be on improving road network in a time-bound manner.

On his return after taking charge of R&B on his shifting from Panchayat Raj and Rural Developments Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu told reporters here that he had convened a meeting of officials on April 6 in Vijayawada to review activity of R&B.

He said an action plan would be prepared to improve road connectivity. While the State budget had allotted ₹4,000 crore, Union Shipping and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had promised to take up highway expansion across Andhra Pradesh at a cost of ₹93,000 crore.

Mr. Patrudu said as next two years were crucial for the TDP government, he would try his level best to complete work on ongoing bypass roads and rail over bridges to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

As Andhra Pradesh had emerged as a role model, the Minister said they had drawn up a plan to construct 20,000 check-dams to improve solid waste management.

He said 13,000-odd panchayats would have LED lighting during next five years giving the State the unique distinction to have complete LED coverage among 29 States.

Recalling his initiatives as the Panchayat Raj Minister, he said they had provided 4.55 individual toilets and sanctioned funds for building 1.19 lakh vermicompost preparation units and built 4,200 angabadi buildings. Some 2,500 will be built this year.

BJP Floor Leader in Assembly P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, TDP MLAs Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and MLC P. Chalapathi Rao were present.