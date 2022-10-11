Ayyanna challenges Vijaya Sai to accept HC probe into Daspalla land matters

The former Minister seeks list of resolved 22-A cases over the past three years from the district administration

Senior leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu demanded an inquiry by a High Court sitting judge to ascertain the role of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy in the Daspalla land issue.

He was reacting to Mr. Vijaya Sai’s statements that he was ready for a CBI inquiry and challenged the MP to come forward and accept his demand. The former Minister also demanded that the District Collector reveal the land cases under 22-A category three years ago and how many of them had been resolved till date.

At a press conference at the TDP office here on Tuesday, Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu said that the YSRCP MP claimed that he had protected over ₹5,000 crore worth of lands in Visakhapatnam district, but the fact was that he himself had indulged in encroaching prime lands worth thousands of crores of rupees using various methods, including threatening the land owners.

‘No development’

Speaking on the Joint Action Committee (JAC) formed to support the three capitals’ move, he questioned why did the YSRCP MLAs and Ministers did not submit their resignations demanding the special status for Andhra Pradesh, the railway zone with Visakhapatnam as headquarters and the proposed privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

The TDP leader said that he was not able to understand for what reason ‘Visakha Garjana’ was being organised by the YSRCP leaders. He alleged that for the last three years there was no development in the Uttarandhra region, neither in the form of projects, industries, educational institutions nor IT companies. “The TDP has completed about 72% of the Polavaram Project, but for the last three years the YSRCP has not been able to take it further. The Polavaram project will benefit this region a lot. Why dont’t the Uttarandhra leaders take up protests over these issues?” he questioned.

He also found fault with YSRCP leaders issuing derogatory statements against the farmers taking out the padayatra. He said that the intellectuals from Uttarandhra should support the farmers who were fighting for justice.