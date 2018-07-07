Ayyanna calls for joint efforts to check epidemics

Minister for Roads and Buildings Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu has said it is the responsibility of the Medical and Health and Panchayat Raj officials to initiate measures to check the spread of diseases like malaria and dengue, the incidence of which was growing in the Agency areas.

Participating as chief guest at the Zilla Parishad general body meeting here on Saturday, Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu said the officials of the two departments should work in coordination with village Sarpanches, MPPs, ZPTC members and the local people to control the diseases. Any callousness on their part could result in the outbreak of epidemics.

Asking the officials to concentrate on sanitation and providing of safe drinking water in the rural areas, he said 14th Finance Commission funds could be used in this regard.

All water tanks and drains should be cleaned and chlorinated. He said 25,000 km of CC roads would be constructed in the State under the NREGS scheme by March 2019.

ZP Chairperson Lalam Bhavani presided.