November 26, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Department of Yoga & Consciousness (Yoga Village) Andhra University is organising free Ayurvedic medical camp on December 3 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the department premises. Dr K. Eswara Rao, (MD Ayurveda), retired Senior Medical Officer, King George Hospital, will examine the patients and prescribe Ayurvedic medicines. AU officials said that the chronic patients who wish to attend the camp should also bring their medical reports for reference.