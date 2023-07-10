Ayurvedic education system faces neglect in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

July 10, 2023 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Ayurvedic Education System (AES) seems to be neglected in both the Telugu States.

Government statistics show that there are only 169 students — 106 in Andhra Pradesh and 63 in Telangana — in the five colleges, three in Andhra Pradesh and two in Telangana, for the academic year 2022-23.

However, the AES is doing well in the neighbouring Karnataka, which ranks second in the country in terms of number of colleges (88) and students (4,002).

The abysmal status of Ayurvedic education in the Telugu States is attributed to lack of focussed approach in terms of allocation of special funds, increasing the number of colleges-cum-hospitals, creating jobs and promoting Ayurvedic treatment for minor ailments.

Though the government designs specific schemes such as Centre of Excellence with a fund of ₹10 crore, but they are meant only for existing institutions.

Private investors are not coming forward to set up colleges due to poor yields from the AES. A minimum of ₹10 crore is needed to set up an Ayurvedic institution with 100 seats and 100- bed hospital. The cost will be the same for opening an MBBS college. The four-year UG Ayurvedic course fee is ₹15 lakh whereas the MBBS course fee will be much higher. So, private players prefer to run MBBS colleges.

D. Lakshmana Chary, principal of the privately-owned Sri Adi Siva Sadguru Alli Saheb Sivaaryula Ayurvedic Medical College, Guntakal, said, “Even 10 more colleges are not enough as the demand in Andhra Pradesh is high for the course.”

Another reason is lack of employment opportunities.

“There has been no recruitment for the last seven years in Andhra Pradesh. There are no specialised hospitals, at least clinics in every district that require Ayurvedic specialists. AP Government Arogya Sri Scheme also does not apply for Ayurvedic treatment. Due to this, students studying in Telugu States migrate to other States like Karnataka for jobs and education,” an Ayurvedic expert in Visakhapatnam said.

Sri Venkateswara Ayurveda College owned by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Principal P. Murali Krishna said that the main reason for the mushrooming of colleges in Karnataka is the multi-educational institutions system.

“A private player has to withstand with losses or no returns at least for 10 years. As far as we are concerned, TTD spends at least ₹20 to ₹21 crore annually for AES that includes education and services without expecting a single rupee from patients and a normal four-year course fee of ₹4,000 per student. In private college, the course fee will be a minimum of ₹15 lakh. So, any giant corporate companies, with philanthropic aspects can only build colleges and support the AES. The TTD is presently going on the similar lines,” Dr. Murali Krishna told The Hindu.

He said that National Council for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), the regulatory body for the AES, is currently working on some reforms to promote the Ayurvedic education.

