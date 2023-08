August 01, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

An Ayurvedic medical camp for digestive and skin problems will be organised at the Yoga Village campus on Beach Road here on August 3, said O.S.R.U. Bhanu Kumar, Honorary Director, Department of Yoga and Consciousness.

Retired senior medical officer and ayurvedic specialist K. Eswara Rao will examine the patients and distribute free Ayurvedic medicines to the attendants. The camp is open for public from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. For details, contact number 9440191673.