Awareness will be created on New Education Policy among students, teachers and parents, says Central Tribal University Vice-Chancellor

July 26, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Central Tribal University Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani has said awareness will be created on a massive scale on the objectives of National Education Policy (NEP-2020) among students, their teachers and parents. This is in addition to the continuation of their programmes at the college level, he said.

Representatives of various State and Central government educational institutions implementing NEP-2020 under the North Andhra cluster of the NEP, jointly addressed a press conference here on Wednesday.

Prof. Kattimani, who was a member of the drafting committee of NEP-2020, headed the cluster.

Addressing the conference, he said that three years of NEP have been successfully completed till now. Every designated educational institution, including the tribal university, followed every possible guideline framed in the NEP in their cluster.

There should be more awareness among the public, teachers and school students about the objectives of NEP, for which their cluster will come up with some action plans, including orientation programmes with teachers, their students and parents.

“NEP 2020 is designed to give students a better future in the competitive world. We all hope that NEP will play a huge role in the dynamics of education,” said Prof. Kattimani.

The others participated in the press conference included Prof. Shamim Javed from Indian Institute of Management, Visakhapatnam, Prof. Salivahan, Director, Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy, Visakhapatnam, Prof. V.Krishna Mohan, Registrar, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, Prof. Nimma Venkata Rao,Vice-Chancellor of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University, Srikakulam, and Prof. B. Venkata Subbayya, Vice-Chancellor, JNTU-GV, Vizianagaram