Awareness walks, meetings held on the eve of World Cancer Day in Visakhapatnam

February 03, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The World Cancer Day is observed on February 4 to raise awareness on cancer in a positive and inspiring way.

The theme for this year is ‘Close the care gap’, aimed at eliminating the inequities in cancer care. It is a global initiative under which the world comes together to raise the awareness of cancer in a positive and inspiring way.

A cancer awareness walk was organised by Apollo Cancer Centre, Visakhapatnam, on the Beach Road. Hundreds of people participated in the walk. The participating doctors told the gathering about the latest treatment methods and that 40% of cancer-related deaths were preventable as they were linked to modifiable risks like smoking, alcohol abuse and physical inactivity.

Dr. Suman Das, Dr. Aditya Narayan, Dr. Rakesh Reddy Boya, Dr. Chandra Kalyan, Dr. Ramesh Alamuri and Dr. Jayasree Kuna were among those who spoke.

“Inequities in care of cancer patients abound in India. Disparities in social status, income, gender, religion and age, result in profound differences in the type of care given as well as control or cure of cancer. These differences must be reduced or eliminated in order to realise the motto,” says Dr. D. Raghunadha Rao, chief consultant medical oncologist of KIMS ICON Hospital.

“The Government of India’s scheme ‘Ayushman Bharat’ and the AP State’s ‘Arogyasree’ schemes are believed to be the best way to provide cancer care for all those below the poverty line,” he says.

The Department of Biochemistry and Bioinformatics and GITAM Deemed to be University organised a programme on the eve of World Cancer Day. The participants spoke on the importance of early detection and treatment to increase the survival rate and improve the quality of life.