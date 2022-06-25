Awareness walk organised on the occasion of World Vitiligo Day in Visakhapatnam

Vitiligo is not contagious and newer treatment options available, says dermatologist

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari leading the vitiligo awareness walk at Ramakrishna Beach in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

On the occasion of World Vitiligo Day, Indian Association of Dermatologists -Andhra chapter, conducted a vitiligo awareness walk at Ramakrishna Beach here on Saturday morning.

This year the theme for World Vitiligo Day is ‘Empowering people with vitiligo’.

The message that vitiligo is not contagious and various newer treatment options like NBUVB and targeted phototherapy can arrest the progress and can cure, should pass on to people, said president of the association K. Venkata Chalam.

He pointed out that one needs to consult a dermatologist and get it confirmed that it is vitiligo, because not all white patches are vitiligo. The progression of vitiligo cannot be predicted.

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, Secretary Ketheneni S Divya, . G. Raghurama Rao, T. Narayana Rao, . P. Guruprasad and T. Sriharsha were present.