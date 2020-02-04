Awareness talk to mark World Cancer Day

In an attempt to to create awareness on cancer, The Hindu (FIC) and Omega Hospitals, Health City have joined hands for organising a talk and screening camp for the employees of the GVMC on Tuesday, marking the World Cancer Day.

World Cancer Day is observed on February 4 every year to raise awareness on cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection, and treatment.

B. Ravi Sankar, a clinical oncology professional, specialised in head and neck oncology and breast and gynaecological oncology, and Veerapaneni Pradeep, surgical oncologist, and their team from Omega Hospital will address the GVMC employees on the common causes of cancer, prevention and self-examination.

M. Venkateswarlu, Zonal Commissioner-3, will be the chief guest for this event.

The programme will begin at 11 a.m. in the conference hall in the foruth floor of the GVMC Zone-3 office. The organisers have make arrangements for primary screening for women employees at the venue.