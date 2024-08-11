GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Awareness seminar on organ donation to be held tomorrow in Visakhapatnam

Updated - August 11, 2024 07:10 pm IST

Published - August 11, 2024 07:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

An awareness seminar on the importance of organ donation is being organised by Andhra Pradesh Jeevandan to mark the World Organ Donation Day, at the VMRDA Children’s Arena, here on August 13 (Tuesday).

A walkathon would be held from the Andhra University (AU) Out Gate to the VMRDA Theatre at 8 a.m.. The walkathon would conclude with the awareness seminar, in which Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad, GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar, Joint Collector Mayur Ashok and VMRDA Commissioner K.S. Viswanathan would participate, said Jeevandan State Coordinator K. Rambabu in a statement on Sunday.

He called upon the public to attend in large numbers and make the programme a success.

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.