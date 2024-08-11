Awareness seminar on organ donation to be held tomorrow in Visakhapatnam

An awareness seminar on the importance of organ donation is being organised by Andhra Pradesh Jeevandan to mark the World Organ Donation Day, at the VMRDA Children’s Arena, here on August 13 (Tuesday).

A walkathon would be held from the Andhra University (AU) Out Gate to the VMRDA Theatre at 8 a.m.. The walkathon would conclude with the awareness seminar, in which Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad, GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar, Joint Collector Mayur Ashok and VMRDA Commissioner K.S. Viswanathan would participate, said Jeevandan State Coordinator K. Rambabu in a statement on Sunday.

He called upon the public to attend in large numbers and make the programme a success.