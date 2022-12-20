Awareness rally on energy saving organised in Visakhapatnam

December 20, 2022 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

An awareness rally, organised by the Visakha Circle Office of APEPDCL on the slogan ‘Save energy, save the nation’ to mark the conclusion of the National Energy Saving Week-2022, was flagged off by District Collector A. Mallikarjuna on the Beach Road here on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

APEPDCL CMD K. Santosha Rao, Directors B. Ramesh Prasad, A.V.V. Suryapratap, CGM s O. Simhadri, Ravi Kumar and Visakhapatnam Circle SE L. Mahendranath were among those who participated.

Mr. Santosha Rao underlined the importance of saving energy resources and said that saving one unit of electricity is equal to producing two units. Consumers would not only save electricity by using star-rated electrical appliances but also reduce the cost of their electricity bills.

Competitions organised

Seminars, rallies, art exhibitions, essay writing competitions, painting and elocution competitions on ‘energy saving’ were conducted for students in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram and Eluru Circles during the weeklong celebrations and prizes were awarded to the winners.