Awareness rally held ahead of World Organ Donation Day

A bicycle rally was organised jointly by Pinnacle Hospitals, Abhayam Kidney Care Trust and Jeevandan A.P., marking the World Organ Donation Day, on the Beach Road on Sunday.

Aimed at creating awareness on organ donation, the rally was inaugurated by Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy, Deputy Inspector-General (Visakhapatnam Range) K.V.S. Ranga Rao, GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana, G.V. Reddy, senior cardiologist of Star Hospitals, K. Kalyan Chakravarthy, consultant nephrologist and transplant physician and film director Shiva Nirvana.

Experts said a single organ and tissue donor can save lives of more than eight people by helping restore eyesight, damaged tissues or vital functions.

Grim situation

“Organ transplantation is nothing less than a miracle of the twentieth century, which has improved lives of hundreds of thousands of patients worldwide,” they said.

Nearly 5 lakh people die in India every year for want of organs, while 2 lakh people die of liver disease, 50,000 of heart diseases. Of the 1.5 lakh people awaiting kidney transplant, only 5,000 get one, the experts said.

More than 100 participated in the rally. Students from various educational institutions such as Dr. L. Bullayya College, Pydah College, Prism College, St. Lukes Nursing College, St. Joseph Nursing College, Vignan College, NGOs and members of Walkers International Club, Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya, JCI, Rotary Club, Star Pinnacle, HCG Cancer Centre took part in the programme.

They extended support by pledging to donate organs and supporting organ donation.