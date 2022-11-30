  1. EPaper
Awareness programme on ‘menstrual hygiene’ organised in Visakhapatnam

November 30, 2022 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

An awareness programme ‘Parivarthan’ on ‘menstrual hygiene’ was organised by RINL, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, as part of the Special Swachhta Campaign 2.0 to inculcate proper hygiene for girl students from classes 6 to 9, at ZP High School, Islampeta, here on Wednesday.

Dr. G Sujatha, Chief Specialist (O&G), Visakha Steel General Hospital (VSGH), created awareness among the girls on menstrual hygiene and on good hygienic practices. A total of 120 students along with teachers attended the programme. Social issues and lack of adequate information on sanitation and hygienic facilities were discussed.

The programme was coordinated by the corporate social responsibility (CSR) department of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

