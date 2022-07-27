Awareness programme on ‘eye care’ organised for schoolchildren

An awareness programme on ‘eye care’ was organised by Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital and Institute, Naiduthota, for children of 8th, 9th and 10th classes on Tuesday.

In all, 220 students from Balaji High Fields School, Purushothapuram, were taken on the hospital visit. They were given a PowerPoint presentation ‘healthy eye care’ and were shown an eye surgery performed by Suparna, pediatric ophthalmologist. The programme was followed by an interactive session.

K.B.N. Manimala, Managing Trustee and Group CEO, was present.