Awareness programme on endangered species organised for fishermen and other stakeholders

An awareness programme on the conservation of marine protected species such as mammals (whales, porpoises, dugongs and dolphins), reptiles (sea turtles and snakes), and endangered, threatened and protected (ETP) was organised by the Visakhapatnam Regional Centre of ICAR- Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) at the fishing harbour, here, on Tuesday.

The objective of the programme was to enhance understanding and engagement of coastal communities and stakeholders in conservation, protection and restoration of vital marine ecosystems and its constituent protected species.

Stakeholders in the sector, fishermen association and trade leaders, various department officials working in the related sectors and Wildlife Authorities and officials from the Marine Police, maritime, Port, Coast Guard, Navy and NGOs in the field participated in the programme.

According to the experts, promoting awareness and support for endangered species, implementing effective rescue and alert systems, and fostering a network of conservation leaders could significantly accelerate the efforts to protect wildlife.

Chief Conservator of Forests Srikanthanatha Reddy, Visakhapatnam, participated as the chief guest. Deputy Conservator of Forests G. Mangamma and retired DFO Janaki Rao spoke .

The meeting discussed the impacts of coastal pollution (plastics/chemicals/urban wastes/industrial and thermal effluents), certain fishing practices, increased navigational traffic, and other anthropogenic interventions such as sounds, lights, coastal constructions and mining. The discussions also brought some recommendations, including rewarding incentives or delivering compensatory loss reimbursing equivalents upon a recovery effort to bring in more volunteers and bringing in more awareness and support for mass involvements.

During the programme, 25 active fishermen (rescuers) from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts were felicitated for the exemplary services in rescue of different endangered, threatened and protected marine species in the coast of Andhra Pradesh during the last few years and were honoured with medals and certificates.

The officials from different government institutions such as CIFT, MPEDA, NETFISH, FSI, CIFNET, NIFPHAT, Department of Fisheries AP, Department of Forest, A.P., and the Department of Marine Living Resources, Andhra University, attended the programme.

V. Laxman Rao, president, and members of the AP Mechanised Fishing Boat Operators Association, as well as representatives of the Dolphin Boat Owners Association, Visakhapatnam, also participated in the programme.

Joe K. Kizhakudan, Principal Scientist and Head of ICAR-CMFRI, Visakhapatnam, and Pralaya Ranjan Behera, Senior Scientist and Principal Investigator of the project, spoke.

Pamphlets giving information on protected marine species of Andhra Pradesh were distributed to the fishermen.