Awareness programme for students on education, employment opportunities in Ireland and other countries organised at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam

December 10, 2022 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

An awareness programme for Indian students on education system and employment opportunities in Ireland and other countries was held at Andhra University here on Saturday.

While inaugurating the programme at the TLN Sabha Hall on the campus, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy spoke with the representatives of 12 universities from Ireland and one each from the US and France. He enquired about the courses offered by them, details of tuition fees, importance of the universities among other things.

Mr. Hemachandra Reddy directed the AU officials to work with the universities and go for MoUs on different themes.

He said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving utmost priority to the education sector. He explained the procedure of increasing the gross enrolment ratio(GER) and taking necessary measures so that women are equal to men in higher education. He said that Andhra University is an example for the State in providing different new courses and promoting start-up and incubation ecosystem.

AU Vice Chancellor P.V.G..D. Prasad Reddy was among those present.