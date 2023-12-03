Awareness of dementia is key to understanding patients and supporting them, say speakers at a workshop

December 03, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Dementia is a neurodegenerative brain disorder, characterised by difficulties with memory, problem-solving and performing routine tasks. The patient will not know what he/she is doing and it’s important to understand and support them, opined the speakers at a workshop, organised by Dementia India Alliance (DIA) here on Sunday.

The workshop on ‘Caring for Dementia across the spectrum- Effective Management Strategies for Different Stages,’ was organised by DIA in association with Sneha Sandhya Age Care Foundation and Indian Oil.

Dr. K. Venkateswarlu, Professor Emeritus, Department of Neurology, Andhra Medical College, said that one should, however, make a distinction between ‘forgetfulness’, which was quite common as one grows older, and ‘memory loss’, which goes beyond a limit, which could be suspected as dementia and professional help should be sought.

The warning signs of dementia include memory loss, difficulty in performing routine tasks, disorientation with time and place and poor or decreased judgment are some of the warning signs of dementia. There was no cure for dementia caused by non-modifiable factors like age and family history, the progression of the disease could be delayed. Dementia caused by modifiable causes like brain tumour, vitamin deficiency, smoking, alcohol and lifestyle disorders, could be avoided if identified early and treated before onset of dementia, Dr. Venkateswarlu said.

Dr. N.N. Raju, professor of psychiatry, GVP Medical College, said that mental health was more important than physical. This was evident during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many persons had died due to lack of judgment, as they took the extreme step thinking they were anyway going to die due to the pandemic attack. Family members have to watch out for early signs and reach out for professional help. He underlined the need for training of caregivers.

Dr. N.S. Raju, Managing Trustee of Age Care Foundation and vice president of DIA, spoke on the foundation’s mission to create a supportive environment for those dealing with the challenges posed by dementia.

He also announced that a free clinic, specialising in geriatrics, palliative care and memory would be conducted at Sector VI, MVP Colony, on December 4. Those have any queries relating to dementia could contact the DIA National Helpline on 8585990990, he said.

Age Care Foundation chairman G. Sambasiva Rao said that the facility at Gambheeram would be operational by April 2024.

Divisional Sale Head (LPG) Ravi Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax N. Gopal Krishna and founder of The Ability People Dilip Patro were among those who spoke.

