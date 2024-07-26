ADVERTISEMENT

Awareness meet for medical aspirants in Visakhapatnam on July 28

Published - July 26, 2024 10:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

eWings Abroad Educational Consultancy Pvt Limited is organising an awareness meeting for students and parents to explain to them about the medical admissions in international universities, at Hotel V. Pride, Lalitha Nagar, Dabagardens, from 11.30 a.m. on July 28.

Students aspiring to join medical colleges in other countries can get information on the medical colleges, recognised by the National Medical Commission (NMC), and the procedure for admission into them.

The NMC recognition is a must for students pursuing their medical education abroad as NMC is the controlling agency for medical education in India as well as overseas for Indian students.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US