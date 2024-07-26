Awareness meet for medical aspirants in Visakhapatnam on July 28

eWings Abroad Educational Consultancy Pvt Limited is organising an awareness meeting for students and parents to explain to them about the medical admissions in international universities, at Hotel V. Pride, Lalitha Nagar, Dabagardens, from 11.30 a.m. on July 28.

Students aspiring to join medical colleges in other countries can get information on the medical colleges, recognised by the National Medical Commission (NMC), and the procedure for admission into them.

The NMC recognition is a must for students pursuing their medical education abroad as NMC is the controlling agency for medical education in India as well as overseas for Indian students.