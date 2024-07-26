GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Awareness meet for medical aspirants in Visakhapatnam on July 28

Published - July 26, 2024 10:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

eWings Abroad Educational Consultancy Pvt Limited is organising an awareness meeting for students and parents to explain to them about the medical admissions in international universities, at Hotel V. Pride, Lalitha Nagar, Dabagardens, from 11.30 a.m. on July 28.

Students aspiring to join medical colleges in other countries can get information on the medical colleges, recognised by the National Medical Commission (NMC), and the procedure for admission into them.

The NMC recognition is a must for students pursuing their medical education abroad as NMC is the controlling agency for medical education in India as well as overseas for Indian students.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.