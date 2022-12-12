Awareness camps being held for journalists, says A.P. Press Academy chief

December 12, 2022 05:21 am | Updated 01:48 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A.P. Press Academy chairman Kommineni Srinivasa Rao interacting with children who presented cultural programmes at a programme organised by Vizag Journalists Forum in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Andhra Pradesh Press Academy chairman Kommineni Srinivasa Rao has said that awareness camps are being organised for journalists across the State in a phased manner.

Speaking at an interaction meet organised at the VJF Press Club on Sunday under the aegis of Vizag Journalists’ Forum, Mr. Rao said that there had been major changes in journalism. “Journalists should be honest and sincere. They must not express their personal opinions while reporting,” said Mr. Rao, adding that the academy had started camps and the participants would be taught about the ethics of the profession.

VJF president Gantla Srinubabu said that despite paying ₹1,200, journalists were not getting any benefits from health cards. The chairman was urged to work on the provision of houses to deserving journalists.

