Awareness campaigns needed to publicise Disha app, says MP

A.P. Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma speaking at a meeting in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. MP Vijaya Sai Reddy and ACP Prem Kajal are seen.

VISAKHAPATNAM

01 July 2021 00:36 IST

‘State govt. according top priority to safety of women’

Stressing the need for more awareness campaigns to publicise Disha app, Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy said that every woman should have the app installed in their mobile phones for their safety. He said that it is the YSR Congress Party government which has been giving utmost priority to women’s safety by bringing not just Disha Act, but also a mobile application for their safety.

Addressing a large number of women at Ward No. 53, Siva Nagar, during the app promotional programme here on Wednesday, Mr. Vijaya Sai said that the State government has been giving 50% reservation for women in all fields. He said that Disha app works in those places where there is mobile connectivity. While going to places without mobile connectivity, women must be very careful, he said. He also appealed to women to seek help from the police in case of any issue.

Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma said that main intention of the State government to come up with the app is to help women in distress. She appealed to college students and educated people to create awareness on the app.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Disha police station) Prem Kajal said that awareness activities to download Disha app are being taken up in the city with the help of volunteers and Mahila police on a very large-scale. She said that since the inception of the app, as many as 15,800 people have pressed the SOS button in the app. Though several people have pressed the button just to know how it works, as many as 143 persons pressed the button while they were in distress. Women police reached the spot and helped them, she added.

Earlier, Mr. Vijaya Sai has laid the foundation stone for construction of Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) at the ward with a budget of ₹80 lakh.

Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari and others were present.