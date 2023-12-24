Awareness campaign on terrace gardening organised in Visakhapatnam

December 24, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Members of the City Terrace Garden (CTG), with the support of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), conducted an awareness campaign on ‘terrace gardening’ at Ward 8 under Zone II limits of the GVMC, here on Sunday.

The members visited houses of the Yendada and Rajeev Colony, conducted meetings with the residents and explained the advantages of terrace gardening; they also distributed various seeds to those interested.

CTG group coordinator Aishwarya educated the residents about the several advantages of terrace gardening, for instance, the fruits and vegetables cultivated at home are free of pests, it enhances air quality, promotes a healthy lifestyle, expands green cover, utilises household waste for compost, and creates a sustainable and nutrient-rich solution for plants.

Project Director of Urban Community Development (UCD) Papu Naidu, Zonal Commissioner K. Kanakamahakshmi and others were present.

