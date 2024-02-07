Awareness campaign on food safety held in Visakhapatnam 

February 07, 2024 08:27 am | Updated 08:27 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner Saikanth Varma on Tuesday launched an awareness programme on safety and hygiene at roadside eateries in the city. The Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) organised the programme.

Participants included officials from GVMC, Medical and Health and street vendors and restaurant owners. Addressing the programme, Mr. Varma explained the importance of food safety norms and public safety.

GVMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Naresh Kumar said that the awareness programme was highly-needed for cities like Visakhapatnam where stakeholders must be aware of food safety norms.

Food safety experts from Mumbai also spoke on the technical aspects of the food preparation, packaging, safety standards and measures to avoid food contamination.