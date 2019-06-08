Visakhapatnam

Award for The Hindu scribe

more-in

Senior Assistant Editor of The Hindu’s Visakhapatnam branch, A.S.R. Chandra Sekhar, has been selected for the prestigious Kapila Gopala Rao Memorial Award-2019 instituted by the Vizag Journalists Forum.

Comments
Related Topics Visakhapatnam
award and prize
Visakhapatnam
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2019 11:24:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/award-for-the-hindu-scribe/article27694562.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story