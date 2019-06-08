Senior Assistant Editor of The Hindu’s Visakhapatnam branch, A.S.R. Chandra Sekhar, has been selected for the prestigious Kapila Gopala Rao Memorial Award-2019 instituted by the Vizag Journalists Forum.
Award for The Hindu scribe
