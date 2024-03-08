ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. B.C. Roy National Award for founder-director of Vizag’s cancer hospital

March 08, 2024 10:28 am | Updated 10:30 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Expressing his gratitude for the recognition, Dr. Ragunatha Rao credited the educational foundation provided by Andhra Loyola College for his success.

The Hindu Bureau

Director of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Visakhapatnam Dr. D. Raghunadharao | Photo Credit: C.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

Founder Director of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Visakhapatnam, D. Ragunatha Rao received the Dr. B.C. Roy National Award for his contributions to the field of medicine, during Andhra Loyola College’s Platinum Jubilee Valedictory Celebrations in Vijayawada here on Thursday. 

The award was presented by Governor of Mizoram Kambhampati Hari Babu, who commended Dr. Ragunatha Rao, an alumnus of the college, for his remarkable achievements and relentless dedication to advancing cancer research and healthcare.

Expressing his gratitude for the recognition, Dr. Ragunatha Rao credited the educational foundation provided by Andhra Loyola College for his success. He highlighted the pivotal role of education in moulding individuals and instilling a sense of responsibility towards society.

