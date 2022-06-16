Awaken people on YSRCP govt.’s ‘misrule’, save A.P.: Naidu to cadre

TDP chief unveils NTR statue, opens party office at Anakapalli

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu reminded the party cadre of “their responsibility of saving Andhra Pradesh” and opined it was possible only when they created awareness among the people that the YSR Congress Party government had taken the State 30 years backwards in its three-year rule.

Mr. Naidu unveiled a statue of TDP founder and former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao and inaugurated the Anakapalli Parliament segment party office at Anakapalli, about 40 km from here, on Thursday. He was visibly happy at the huge turnout of party workers and sympathisers for the programme. The crowd shouted ‘CM, CM’ indicating that they wanted to see him as the Chief Minister again.

Describing the party workers as ‘sainiks’, Mr. Naidu said: “I have never before seen such tremendous response to the ‘NTR Sphoorthi – Chandranna Bharosa’ meeting held at Chodavaram yesterday (June 15). You have worked well. You carried the party flag in the past and are ready to do so again but will not turn back, with the inspiration given by NTR. I will prepare a plan to alleviate your problems. I will strive for your financial, political, health and employment prospects. We should save A.P.”

In an obvious reference to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said that a person, who did not know driving, was made to sit in the driver’s seat and he drove it in the reverse direction, evoking laughter from the crowd. He said: “After we spoke on the problems of the Police at yesterday’s meeting, they (YSRCP government) released the pending funds to the Police Department.” It was only the TDP which was talking on the problems of employees and the police. The State government should release pending funds to all departments, and not the police alone, he added.

Anakapalli unit president B. Naga Jagadeeswara Rao, former MLA Peela Govind, former Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, Telugu Mahila State president V. Anita, senior leaders of the party Pappala Chalapathi Rao, Ramanaidu and Lalam Bhavani Bhaskar were among those who attended the event.