Avoid Shobha Yatra route in Visakhapatnam on April 15, traffic police urge people

April 14, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The city traffic police have appealed to the citizens to use alternative routes to avoid possible traffic issues in view of Shobha Yatra being organised on the occasion of Sri Hanuman Jayanthi on April 15. As per the traffic officials, the yatra will proceed from Karasa Junction, Kancharapalem Mettu, Maharani Parlour Junction, Dondaparthi Junction, Diamond Park Junction, Seethammapeta Road, Gurudwara Junction, ASR Statue Junction – Seethammadhara, H.B Colony Last Bus Stop, Krishna College Road, Isukathota, MVP double road, Ushodaya Junction, Kamat Hotel Junction, Kurupam Circle, Park Hotel Junction and Kali Matha temple at the Beach Road. The police said that these areas might witness traffic issues between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

