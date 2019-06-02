Avoid gadgets, students told

The two-week long The Hindu Young World Summer Smart Camp concluded, here at Prism Degree College, Dwarakanagar, on Saturday.

The camp was organised by The Hindu group and LIC of India was the title sponsor. While Kushi TV was the media partner, Rasna was the beverage partner.

This camp was organised with a view to help children learn some crafts during the summer break.

As part of the camp, activities such as school radio, robotics, board beyond books, body and brain, cartooning and doodles and origami were organised for the students in the age group of 8 to 15 years.

P.G. Kumaravaidyalingam, Senior Divisional Manager of LIC of India, Visakhapatnam, Secretary & Correspondent of Prism Degree College Satyanarayana Reddy and Principal of Prism Degree College Dr. Ch.S. Gopala Krishna Murthy were present during the closing ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kumaravaidyalingam suggested the students to indulge in more reading, develop their communication and to avoid gadgets.

He also said that the summer camp by The Hindu has helped children with fun-filled educational activities and rich content to make learning exciting.

The camp was supported by a number of resource persons such as Mr. Uday Kumar for school radio team, Vaidehi and team for Board beyond books, founder of GK Health Arena, Sangeeta Muddapu for Body and Brain, Robotics Academy for Robotics, Hari Venkata Ramana for cartooning and doodle and Priyanka Jain for origami.

Certificates were distributed to all participants.