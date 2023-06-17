Availability of ganja increased in Visakhapatnam, alleges former BJP MLA

June 17, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former MLA and senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) P. Vishnu Kumar Raju has expressed fear over the alleged free availability of ganja in Visakhapatnam. He said that even children right from the age of 12 and 13 years are getting addicted to this substance due to its easy availability and failure of the State Government in controlling it.

Mr Vishnu Kumar Raju said that in the kidnapping case of Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana’s kin and auditor G. Venkateswara Rao, the accused were found using ganja and resorting to such activities to earn easy money. This was revealed by the MP himself, he said.

“Due to free availability of ganja, many youth are seen consuming it in parked auto-rickshaws to the side of the road at several areas in the city, during nights. Even the auto-rickshaw owners are frightened to question them due to fear of being attacked,” he alleged.

The BJP leader said that during his MLA term, many parents used to bring to his notice, if their children get addicted to ganja, as he had helped many to come out of the addiction with the help of the police. However, now the situation seems to be completely out of control, he said.

He also alleged that due to ganja addiction, several youth are turning out to be criminals. The BJP leader also demanded immediate intervention by the government to curb cultivation and sale of ganja.