Availability of blood reviewed at KGH

King George Hospital Superintendent G. Arjuna conducted meeting with all head of the departments of about coronavirus control. He discussed availability of blood in the blood bank and regarding blood transfusion to thalassemia and sickle cell anemia patients.

He enquired about cancer cases and regarding treatment of chemotherapy and radiotherapy for cancer cases. He asked the blood bank medical officer about the stock position of blood units and found that they are less in number.

He instructed all the HoDs that no gathering will be allowed in the wards and ICUs during visiting hours.

K. Indira Devi, Deputy Superintendent, T. Padmavathi, HOD of OBG, C. Jaya Raj, HOD of General Surgery. and B.L.N. Prasad were among those who attended.

