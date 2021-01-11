Avail LHMS, city police urge those going on vacation

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 January 2021 01:04 IST

Close watch being kept on ex-offenders, says DCP

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) V. Suresh Babu said that the Police Department is taking steps to curb crimes in the city. He briefed about the initiatives being taken by the crime wing this year and also appealed to citizens to make use of the Locked House Monitoring System (LHMS) by contacting the nearest police station. A close watch was also being kept on ex-offenders, he said.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Mr. Suresh Babu said that every year, many citizens leave to their native places to celebrate the festival. The city with a population of 25 lakh and with many of them possibly going out of the city, there was a possibility of miscreants from other places entering the city and committing thefts. Keeping this in view and to curb the crime rate, Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha has come up with an initiative “Mana Illu - Mana Badhyatha”.

In the view of the Sankranti festival, the day and night police beats have been increased by 30. He said that 33 D-Colts with two-wheelers would be patrolling throughout the city.

The Police Commissioner has allotted 30 VHF sets and also 50 additional AR staff for crime prevention. He also said that awareness campaigns were being undertaken by going in auto-rickshaws and making announcements on the public address systems on the steps to be taken, when citizens going on vacation for Sankranti.

Mr. Suresh Babu advised citizens, going out on vacation, to store their valuables in banks. He suggested deployment of private security during the nights to keep a watch on gold shops. In the wake of two-wheeler thefts, the DCP said that citizens should park their two-wheelers in their compounds, rather than parking beside the road.

He said that the police have been monitoring all locked houses in all areas, especially during the nights. He also said that they have conducted meetings with the managements of shopping malls and advised them to create awareness among customers over types of crimes, which were reported in malls.

“The crime wing has been conducting meets with colony associations, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), bank managements, village heads and shopping malls to create awareness about crimes. We have been requesting them to arrange CCTVs and alerting them about different types of crimes,” he said.