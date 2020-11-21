Autorickshaw unions demand withdrawal of G.O. no. 21

‘It will result in hefty hike in fees for transport services’

Representatives of all autorickshaw unions, affiliated to CITU, AITUC, INTUC and AIFTU, demanded withdrawal of G.O. no. 21, brought out by the State government, which will result in a hefty hike in the fee for services offered by the AP Transport Department and steep penalties for violation of the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act.

A poster on the transport bandh and general strike on November 26 was released outside the Collectorate on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, auto union leaders D. Appala Raju and K.V. Ramana said that the transport sector was contributing lakhs of rupees to the government in the form of taxes and FC (Fitness Certificate).

They appealed to the workers to participate in the general strike, being organised to oppose the ‘anti-worker’ and ‘anti-people’ policies of the Central and the State governments.

Welfare board

They demanded setting up of a welfare board for transport workers, bringing petrol and diesel prices under GST and extension of subsidies for purchase of new vehicles. The transport workers would take out a rally from the DRM’s office at Dondaparthy to Gandhi statue, near the GVMC, on November 26, they said.