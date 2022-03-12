Autorickshaw union calls for bandh on March 28, 29 in Visakhapatnam

Visakha Autorickshaw Workers’ Union, affiliated to the CITU, announced “Auto bandh” on March 28 and 29 and called the members to make it successful.

The members said in a union meeting on Saturday that the bandh was against the New Motor Vehicle Act, increase in fuel prices and increase in e-challans.

They demanded that the government make necessary amendments to the new MV Act, allot parking places to the vehicles, stop raids by the police and the transport department officials and control fuel prices.

Union leaders P. Rajkumar, Muzaffar, K.M. Srinivas Rao and others were present.