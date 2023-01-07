ADVERTISEMENT

Autorickshaw drivers warned against overloading in Visakhapatnam

January 07, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam has said that action will be taken against those autorickshaw drivers carrying more number of passengers than permissible capacity in their vehicles.

In a release on Saturday, he said that the Transport Department had found that a number of autorickshaw drivers were violating the traffic norms and the lives of the passengers at risk. He said that special drives will be conducted to check such violations. Apart from registering cases and imposing fines, the Transport Department will also seize the vehicles, Mr. Raja Ratnam warned.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US