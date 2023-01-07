Autorickshaw drivers warned against overloading in Visakhapatnam

January 07, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam has said that action will be taken against those autorickshaw drivers carrying more number of passengers than permissible capacity in their vehicles.

In a release on Saturday, he said that the Transport Department had found that a number of autorickshaw drivers were violating the traffic norms and the lives of the passengers at risk. He said that special drives will be conducted to check such violations. Apart from registering cases and imposing fines, the Transport Department will also seize the vehicles, Mr. Raja Ratnam warned.