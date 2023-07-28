ADVERTISEMENT

Autorickshaw driver murdered in Visakhapatnam

July 28, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old autorickshaw driver was brutally murdered by unidentified miscreants at Bapuji Nagar area at Kapparada under Kancharapalem police station limits on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The deceased was identified as Chiranjeevi of Kapparada.

As per the police, unidentified miscreants attacked Chiranjeevi with a huge stone on his head, which led to his death on a road. After intimation, police reached the spot and started investigation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of Kancharapalem and Thatichetlapalem were shocked after back to back murders. A 20-year-old youth Kiran was murdered in a bar at Thatichetlapalem on Thursday night. The case is being investigated by IV town police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US