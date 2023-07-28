Autorickshaw driver murdered in Visakhapatnam

July 28, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 35-year-old autorickshaw driver was brutally murdered by unidentified miscreants at Bapuji Nagar area at Kapparada under Kancharapalem police station limits on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The deceased was identified as Chiranjeevi of Kapparada.

As per the police, unidentified miscreants attacked Chiranjeevi with a huge stone on his head, which led to his death on a road. After intimation, police reached the spot and started investigation.

Residents of Kancharapalem and Thatichetlapalem were shocked after back to back murders. A 20-year-old youth Kiran was murdered in a bar at Thatichetlapalem on Thursday night. The case is being investigated by IV town police.