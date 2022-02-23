Visakhapatnam: autorickshaw driver found murdered at his home

Police yet to ascertain the reason for the crime

A 42-year-old autorickshaw driver was found murdered at his home at Kallivanipalem village under Anandapuram Police Station limits in Visakhapatnam city. The incident reportedly occurred at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Pilli Pydiraju, a resident of Kallivanipalem. Anandapuram Police Station Inspector Y. Ravi said that when Pydiraju was sleeping in his house, some unidentified persons had gained entry into the house from the backdoor which was open. They alleged attacked Pydiraju with some sharp-edged weapons and left the house. Pydiraju died on the spot.

.“We are yet to ascertain the reasons behind the crime. The body was sent for post-mortem,” Mr. Ravi said. A case was registered and investigation is on.